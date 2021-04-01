Woman attacked on popular Bay hiking trail

PREMIUM

A woman was attacked on the Norm-Hudlin Trails in Gqeberha on Tuesday, in the first violent incident at the popular hiking facility since its establishment almost two decades ago



According to another hiker and one of the first people on the scene, the woman, who appeared to be in shock, suffered facial injuries during the attack and received medical treatment shortly afterwards...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.