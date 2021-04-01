Ratepayers paid R204,000 for Buyelwa Mafaya’s hired vehicle

PREMIUM

Taxpayers had to fork out R204,600 renting a car for ousted Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya, who made use of the vehicle for less than four months.



The rental was between July and October 2020, when SA was under a hard national lockdown and many people were struggling to put food on the table and pay their bills. ..

