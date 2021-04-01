Ratepayers paid R204,000 for Buyelwa Mafaya’s hired vehicle
Taxpayers had to fork out R204,600 renting a car for ousted Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya, who made use of the vehicle for less than four months.
The rental was between July and October 2020, when SA was under a hard national lockdown and many people were struggling to put food on the table and pay their bills. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.