SA records 1,400 new Covid-19 cases and 58 deaths in 24 hours
SA recorded 1,422 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.
In the same period, 58 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded.
This means that 1,548,157 total infections and 52,846 deaths have been confirmed across SA to date.
The new infections came from 34,513 tests at a positivity rate of 4.12%.
Of the newly recorded deaths, 23 occurred in KwaZulu-Natal with the same number in Gauteng, nine were in the Western Cape, two were in the Northern Cape and one was in the Free State. There were no Covid-19 deaths recorded in Limpopo, Mpumalanga or the North West.
Mkhize said that the recovery rate remained at 95%, with 1,474,319 total recoveries recorded to date.
He added that the number of health workers vaccinated by 6.30pm on Wednesday was 263,878.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.