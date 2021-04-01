Reserve Bank takes nearly R20m from Guptas' Sahara & R225k from Mary Bushiri accounts

The SA Reserve Bank (SARB) has seized R19.7m from the Gupta-owned Sahara Computers’ SA bank account.

On Wednesday the government gazette published a notice by Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo for the forfeiture of the money and any interest accrued from Sahara’s Nedbank account and its deposit into the National Revenue Fund.

The forfeiture was made according to the provisions of Exchange Control Regulation 22B, which is for the “forfeiture and disposal of money or goods attached or in respect of which orders have been issued or made”. The exchange control regulations fall under section 9 of the Currency and Exchanges Act.

SA banks unbanked the Gupta brothers Tony, Ajay and Atul in 2016 after allegations of corruption and state capture.

In 2019 the US Treasury department sanctioned Ajay Gupta, Atul Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, and Gupta associate Salim Essa who they called “members of a significant corruption network in SA that leveraged overpayments on government contracts, bribery, and other corrupt acts to fund political contributions and influence government actions”.