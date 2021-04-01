Pfizer Covid-19 jab 91% effective in new data, protects against variant found in SA

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech said on Thursday their Covid-19 vaccine is around 91% effective at preventing the disease, citing updated trial data that included participants inoculated for up to six months.

The shot was also 100% effective in preventing illness among trial participants in SA, where a new variant called B1351 is dominant, although the number of those participants was relatively small at 800.

While the new overall efficacy rate of 91.3% is lower than the 95% originally reported in November 2020 for its 44,000-person trial, a number of variants have become more prevalent around the world since then.

Pfizer’s CEO Albert Bourla said the updated results, which include data on more than 12,000 people fully inoculated for at least six months, positions the drugmakers to submit for full US regulatory approval.

The vaccine is currently authorised on an emergency basis by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).