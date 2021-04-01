Journalist Jacques Pauw off the hook after V&A Waterfront restaurant withdraws criminal charge

According to Eric Ntabazalila, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in the Western Cape, the journalist had faced a charge of fraud, alternatively theft.

Pauw was due to appear in the Cape Town magistrate’s court on Tuesday, but Ntabazalila revealed the charge had been withdrawn.

“I have just been informed by the prosecutor that the charge against Jacques Pauw has been withdrawn at the request of the complainant [the restaurant],” said Ntabazalila.

Pauw was not immediately available for comment.

TimesLIVE