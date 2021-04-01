Janine Lee and Veronica Fourie among journalists leaving SABC after years of service
After what has been an eventful journey of highs and lows with the national broadcaster, two familiar Nelson Mandela Bay faces are among the 621 SABC journalists who handed over their microphones and bid their listeners, readers and viewers farewell on Wednesday.
Janine Lee and Veronica Fourie bid farewell to the SABC, some exiting with decades of memories, as the cash-strapped broadcaster completed its process of retrenching 621 employees. ..
