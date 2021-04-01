News

Bitou faces big revenue collection challenges

Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 01 April 2021

With a revenue collection of 80%, Bitou municipality councillors on Wednesday blamed finance department officials for what they said was a failure to speedily process indigent residents’ applications.

This, in turn, resulted in the Plettenberg Bay council having many residents who cannot afford to pay in its debtors’ book...

