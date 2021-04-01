Beleaguered IPTS buses to be used for booze cruises

Calling all party people — new life is being breathed into Nelson Mandela Bay’s beleaguered Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) with plans to turn some of the buses into “party buses”.

Think double-decker booze cruises and jugs of martinis, it is hoped the plan — mooted by Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral committee member for roads and transport Rano Kayser — will bolster the ailing bus system, also at the centre of a multimillion-rand fraud case.

And as Kayser remarked: “The youth are partying anyway, so we may as well cash in.”

He said the Lady Elizabeth double-decker booze-cruise bus had been so popular back in the day, it would be a good way to bring back some of that nostalgia and fun.

“We have a huge fleet so some of the buses will be modified according to different themes, each with its own on-board bar if it fits the theme.

“This will be funded by ratepayers.

“So, if for instance, a bus is needed for a bachelor and bachelorette party, it can be fitted with a strip pole for those wanting to hire their own extra entertainment and whatever else goes with those types of parties.”

Some councillors have already volunteered their services, such as DA councillor Renaldo Gouws, who has agreed to be the on-board DJ.

Kayser said the council would follow public participation processes at a date yet to be confirmed.

“Like with everything else that happens in this metro, it is important for residents to have input,” he said.

“These are some of the ideas we’ve been discussing as a committee but if, for instance, somebody puts forward a suggestion for a mobile church bus that can be hired by whoever needs it, that too will be considered.

“If someone decides they need a mobile man cave or mobile spa or even a camper-style bus, why not?

“No idea is a stupid idea at this point.

“The bottom line is, we need these buses to work for the residents of Nelson Mandela Bay and we need to make money.

“Once we’ve had that input we can decide on a way forward.

“It wouldn’t make sense for us to convert an entire bus if just one person supports the idea for that bus.”

Kayser said they would look to partnerships with other entities already in the industry, to fund modifications to the buses, citing an example of existing strip clubs in the Bay whose employees would then be booked as entertainment or to provide bar services.

Candy's owner Charl Muller said he was excited to be a part of something new and exciting in the city.

“We look forward to partnering with the municipality,” he said.

