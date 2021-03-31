Want to quit smoking? Chance to tell your story
Bay creative agency Rooftop Productions is working on a campaign for the World Health Organisation (WHO) to empower 100-million smokers to quit.
And the agency is looking for a solitary smoker from the Bay, who has already quit or would like to start the journey to quitting, to feature in a series called “quitters’ diaries”...
