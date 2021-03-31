Senior Bay cops file criminal complaints

Infighting in ranks leads to officers facing disciplinary proceedings



Infighting and unhappiness over a “top-heavy structure” in the SA Police Service has prompted three senior Bay police officials to file criminal complaints of perjury and defeating the ends of justice against their superiors.



Humewood station commander Brigadier Leonie Bentley, deputy district commissioner for visible policing Brigadier Ronald Koll and Gelvandale station commander Brigadier Lawrence Soekoe are facing disciplinary proceedings after allegedly walking out of a meeting in late 2020 where they questioned the appointment of commanders in Nelson Mandela Bay...

