Power ships project could cost R10.9bn a year
Emergency electricity deal not sealed yet, says energy department
The Karpowership project could cost SA up to R10.9bn a year, totalling a whopping R218bn over 20 years for the timespan of the contract underpinning the government’s new emergency power strategy.
The estimate was made by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) last week...
