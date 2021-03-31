John Kani play gets lofty theatrical accolade from UK newspaper
Guardian names it one of 10 best productions by Royal Shakespeare Company since 1960
Kunene and The King, a play by Gqeberha’s world-renowned playwright John Kani, has been listed among the top 10 best plays produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company in 60 years.
The SA-set play follows the story of two men from completely different walks of life who have a shared love of Shakespeare...
