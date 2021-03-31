Gunman gets three life sentences for Bethelsdorp murders

Suspected gangster Neaven Demingo was sentenced to three terms of life in prison on Wednesday for murders he committed in Nelson Mandela Bay’s northern areas.



Demingo, 24, was convicted in the high court in Gqeberha in February of having killed Fernando Ashia, 27, Austin Tembula, 21, and Jacques Richard Roberts, 24, in two separate incidents after acting judge Ivana Bands dismissed his claims that he was not on the scenes at the time of the murders...

