Dropping charges in Marikana police custody death ‘opens old wounds’

Families of massacre victims disappointed in North West court ruling

A court decision to drop charges against former North West deputy police commissioner William Mpembe and three other police officers linked to the Marikana massacre has raked open old wounds, say Eastern Cape families who lost loved ones.



