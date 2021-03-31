News

Dropping charges in Marikana police custody death ‘opens old wounds’

Families of massacre victims disappointed in North West court ruling

By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 31 March 2021

A court decision to drop charges against former North West deputy police commissioner William Mpembe and three other police officers linked to the Marikana massacre has raked open old wounds, say Eastern Cape families who lost loved ones.

The North West high court  withdrew charges against Mpembe, Brig Jacobus van Zyl, Brig Dingaan Madoda, and Lt-Col Oupa Pule​...

