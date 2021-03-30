News

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa's latest Covid-19 update

By Herald Reporter - 30 March 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on developments regarding the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic at 7.30pm on Tuesday.

