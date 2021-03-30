WATCH | FlySafair offloads ‘unruly’ passenger for refusing to wear mask

An irate passenger who allegedly refused to wear a face mask was escorted off a FlySafair flight preparing to depart from Cape Town International Airport on Tuesday.

FlySafair confirmed the incident on flight FA201 which was due to depart for Johannesburg at 8.50am.

“We regret to confirm there was an incident involving an unruly passenger who was escorted off one of our flights this morning,” said FlySafair chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon.

Videos taken by passengers on the aircraft showed the man launching into a tirade and pointing his finger at other passengers and the cabin crew.