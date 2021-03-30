Third time unlucky for former president who claims he can’t afford estranged wife’s maintenance

It was third time unlucky for lawyers acting for a former president when they yet again attempted to overturn a court order that he pay his estranged wife R95,000 a month as interim maintenance ahead of their divorce.

His application for leave to appeal was dismissed with punitive costs on Tuesday.

The initial order was made in terms of rule 43 (interim maintenance) proceedings by Pietermaritzburg high court acting judge Barry Skinner on March 11.

This was after the judge scrutinised his bank accounts - subpoenaed by lawyers for the wife - which showed large cash deposits, indicating he had not been truthful about his financial affairs.

The former president had claimed his sole source of income was his pension of about R145,000 a month, and from that he had to pay a bond of R66,000 and support other relatives.

He claimed he could only afford to pay his estranged wife R20,000.