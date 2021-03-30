NMU spends R106m to help support students
Budgetary cuts, fees crisis could hamper transformation, university council fears
In an effort to mitigate the ongoing funding challenges in higher education, Nelson Mandela University has spent R106m to support 3,500 students in the 2021 financial year.
There are 29,500 students enrolled at the institution...
