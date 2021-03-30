New resource for Bethelsdorp matrics as Study Hub opens

Research for assignments and preparing for the exams are two of the most important aspects grade 12 pupils will be tackling at the newly established Study Hub in Bethelsdorp.



The We Care community organisation opened the facility last week after obtaining a sponsorship from Bidvest Waltons in Gqeberha...

