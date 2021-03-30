Nelson Mandela Bay can be Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine ‘lifesaver’

Ramaphosa says with Aspen and J&J on board, delayed jab rollout will be given impetus

The government will pay more than R4.5bn for 30-million Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine doses being manufactured at Aspen Pharmacare’s sterile facility in Gqeberha — with the state hoping this will be enough to achieve herd immunity.



The J&J vaccine is expected to be rolled out from as early as April, the company says...

