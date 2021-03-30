Nelson Mandela Bay can be Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine ‘lifesaver’
Ramaphosa says with Aspen and J&J on board, delayed jab rollout will be given impetus
The government will pay more than R4.5bn for 30-million Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine doses being manufactured at Aspen Pharmacare’s sterile facility in Gqeberha — with the state hoping this will be enough to achieve herd immunity.
The J&J vaccine is expected to be rolled out from as early as April, the company says...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.