News

Nelson Mandela Bay can be Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine ‘lifesaver’

Ramaphosa says with Aspen and J&J on board, delayed jab rollout will be given impetus

PREMIUM
By Michael Kimberley and Nomazima Nkosi - 30 March 2021

The government will pay more than  R4.5bn for 30-million Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine doses being manufactured at Aspen Pharmacare’s sterile facility in Gqeberha — with the state hoping this will be enough to achieve herd immunity.

The J&J vaccine is expected to be rolled out from as early as April, the company says...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Kids want coronavirus to get lost, so they can be kids again
Tiger siblings settling into new enclosure at Seaview Predator Park

Most Read

X