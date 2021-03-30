News

Bay seamstress dresses Noxolo Grootboom as she bows out

PREMIUM
Naziziphiwo Buso Digital reporter 30 March 2021

With just R435 in her pocket and home-taught sewing skills, Motherwell entrepreneur Nombuyiselo Zinco left her cashier job without a plan — but her hard work paid off when she got to dress widely respected isiXhosa news reader Noxolo Grootboom for her final show on Tuesday night.

Not shy to take brave steps, Zinco, of Nombuyi Designs, searched social media and contacted people she hoped would be able to connect her to Grootboom...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Kids want coronavirus to get lost, so they can be kids again
Tiger siblings settling into new enclosure at Seaview Predator Park

Most Read

X