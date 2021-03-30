Bay seamstress dresses Noxolo Grootboom as she bows out
With just R435 in her pocket and home-taught sewing skills, Motherwell entrepreneur Nombuyiselo Zinco left her cashier job without a plan — but her hard work paid off when she got to dress widely respected isiXhosa news reader Noxolo Grootboom for her final show on Tuesday night.
Not shy to take brave steps, Zinco, of Nombuyi Designs, searched social media and contacted people she hoped would be able to connect her to Grootboom...
