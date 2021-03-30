Bay councillors vote to remove speaker Mafaya
After several previous failed attempts Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Buyelwa Mafaya was ousted on Tuesday.
Mafaya was removed as speaker by 62 councillors who voted in favour of DA councillor Morne Steyn's motion calling for her removal...
