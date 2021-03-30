News

Bay councillors vote to remove speaker Mafaya

By Nomazmia Nkosi and Nomazima Nkosi - 30 March 2021

After several previous failed attempts Nelson Mandela Bay speaker Buyelwa Mafaya was ousted on Tuesday.

Mafaya was removed as speaker by 62 councillors who voted in favour of DA councillor Morne Steyn's motion calling for her removal...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Kids want coronavirus to get lost, so they can be kids again
Tiger siblings settling into new enclosure at Seaview Predator Park

Most Read

X