ANC rallies behind Zondo, 'distances itself' from attacks on the judiciary

The ANC on Monday distanced itself from those attacking and seeking to undermine the judiciary.

“While no arm of the state is above criticism, the ANC distances itself from attacks on the judiciary that seek to undermine its legitimacy and the decisions that it takes,” party president Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday.

Delivering the closing remarks at the end of the national executive committee (NEC) meeting — which took place at the weekend and extended into Monday night — Ramaphosa said that the NEC discussed the need to support and strengthen all institutions that contributed to the advancement of SA's constitutional democracy.

The NEC is the party's highest decision-making body between conferences.

The statements can be viewed as a direct jab aimed at former president Jacob Zuma, who has repeatedly failed to appear before the Zondo commission, protesting that he would not get a fair hearing unless the commission chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, recused himself.