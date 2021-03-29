News

Tighter Covid-19 restrictions loom for Eastern Cape

By Nomazima Nkosi and Michael Kimberley - 29 March 2021

Stricter restrictions could be on the cards for the Eastern Cape, particularly Nelson Mandela Bay.

This is after videos of chaotic scenes on the Gqeberha beachfront emerged on Saturday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Kids want coronavirus to get lost, so they can be kids again
Tiger siblings settling into new enclosure at Seaview Predator Park

Most Read

X