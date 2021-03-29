Thousands of sick children helped every year by Wings and Wishes

Altogether 1,015 — that is how many life-saving trips Wings and Wishes has funded in the past financial year.



To alleviate the financial strain for parents with ill children, the Gqeberha non-profit organisation steps up to assist SA parents with the cost of travel to specialist hospitals...

