Tempers flare as R18m fraud trial postponed
A spat between the state and the defence — representing two men facing 163 counts of fraud — over trial dates, led to the trial of Michael Rathbone and Leon Lewitton being postponed until August.
Rathbone, 32, and Lewitton, 30, are accused of swindling almost R18m from investors who poured their hard-earned money into a Ponzi scheme, headed by the pair, through their company, Helping Hands Invest (Pty) Ltd. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.