Shepherd Bushiri’s daughter, 8, dies

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri on Monday announced the death of his daughter, who had been hospitalised.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing on of my daughter Israella Bushiri,” he said in a post on social media.

“As a father it was my desire to see her grow and serve the Lord. However, the will of God was for her to return back to Him.”

Bushiri said she had always offered his wife Mary and himself “great comfort and enlightenment”.

Last month, the Enlightened Christian Gathering pastor’s daughters and mother-in-law were prevented from leaving Malawi to travel to Kenya. Within days, Israella was allowed to travel for treatment with her guardians.