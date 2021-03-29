Search on for heavily pregnant mom and daughter, 5

“She didn’t arrive at the hospital. She was seen at Hibberdene Spar later that morning. She then went home to her stepmom, where she was said to have packed a bag and left with Crystal on foot.

“They were later picked up and dropped off on the Mtwalume offramp, 10km north of Hibberdene. Tessa declined the driver’s assistance and said she was heading to Durban. There was a picture circulating that woman took of them walking on the highway.”

The pair were later spotted in Amanzimtoti.

A day later they were sighted at Addington Hospital in Durban.

“This is the last confirmed lead we have,” Roodt said.

The family contacted hospitals in the province but Tessa and Crystal were not there.

“Tessa is suffering with severe depression, as she always does during her pregnancies. She is in no way mental disturbed or mentally unstable, as assumed by the public on social media. Tessa didn’t say much during her stay with her stepmom but was always concerned about her father, who works in Rustenburg.

“We have considered she may be heading towards him. Tessa is also very close to her brother, who is my husband, but she hasn’t reached out to either of them during this week, which is extremely concerning for the family,” Roodt said.

She said a missing persons case at been opened at Hibberdene police station.

The SA Community Crime Watch group is also searching for the pair. The case handler Floerien Deysel can be contacted on 061-123-3767.

TimesLIVE