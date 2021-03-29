News

Mandela Bay Development Agency passes audit with ease

By Nomazima Nkosi - 29 March 2021

The Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) has aced another audit by the auditor-general.

However, the auditor-general noted the agency was biased at times when drafting bid specifications for some tenders...

