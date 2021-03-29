KZN hospitality industry implores government not to impose ‘rash’ restrictions over Easter

The Federated Hospitality Association of SA (Fedhasa) in KwaZulu-Natal has warned that possible travel restrictions and the curtailing or banning of alcohol sales over the Easter weekend would be detrimental to the tourism sector.

The Sunday Times reported that the government is toying with the idea of restricting or barring alcohol sales over Easter and banning interprovincial travel to limit the movement of people between provinces.

According to the report, these were among the options placed before the national coronavirus command council (NCCC).

President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet provincial premiers on Monday before deliberations will be taken to the cabinet for a final decision.

This comes as KwaZulu-Natal anticipates a much-needed bumper Easter season, with up to 80% hotel occupancy predicted.