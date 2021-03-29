News

Fire partially destroys Zwide funeral parlour

By Guy Rogers - 29 March 2021

The Shweme & Zilamkhonto funeral parlour in Zwide was partially destroyed by a fire on Sunday.

Firemen were hosing down the smouldering building in Njoli Street at 11.45am...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Kids want coronavirus to get lost, so they can be kids again
Tiger siblings settling into new enclosure at Seaview Predator Park

Most Read

X