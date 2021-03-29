Fire partially destroys Zwide funeral parlour
The Shweme & Zilamkhonto funeral parlour in Zwide was partially destroyed by a fire on Sunday.
Firemen were hosing down the smouldering building in Njoli Street at 11.45am...
