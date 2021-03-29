Critics torpedo Karpowership
Eco-watchdogs, energy analyst slam ‘made-to-order’ Turkish floating power project, point to concerns around African penguin, costs, climate change
Environmental campaigners and energy analysts have levelled a broadside at the Karpowership floating gas-fired electricity generation project mooted for Ngqura.
Energy minister Gwede Mantashe, on March 18, named eight power providers including Karpowership which would together supply 2,000 megawatts of emergency power to Eskom...
