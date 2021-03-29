News

Critics torpedo Karpowership

Eco-watchdogs, energy analyst slam ‘made-to-order’ Turkish floating power project, point to concerns around African penguin, costs, climate change

PREMIUM
By Guy Rogers - 29 March 2021

Environmental campaigners and energy analysts have levelled a broadside at the Karpowership floating gas-fired electricity generation project mooted for Ngqura.

Energy minister Gwede Mantashe, on March 18, named eight power providers including Karpowership which would together supply 2,000 megawatts of emergency power to Eskom...

