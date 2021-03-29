Beachfront party chaos just type of super-spreader event we must avoid to contain Covid-19 third wave, experts warn

A chaotic party that saw more than 1,000 teenagers descend on the Gqeberha beachfront on Saturday is the prime example of a super-spreading event that could see Nelson Mandela Bay declared a hotspot once again and harsher restrictions imposed.



The behaviour has been heavily condemned by health, safety and business experts in the metro, who said it could contribute to a vicious third wave with some calling on the government to act before the Easter weekend...

