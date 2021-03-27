Eastern Cape tops provincial list for Covid-19 deaths in hospital

Cohen said: “All the provinces have been showing a downward trend in the number of new cases since the second week of 2021 except for the Northern Cape, which reported an increase since the week ending March 13, and the North West, which reported an increase since the week ending March 20.

“The increase in numbers from the Northern Cape could be due to clusters in school-going age groups. The affected provinces are responding to these clusters,” she said, adding that changes in testing could affect these numbers.

The SA Covid-19 Modelling Consortium has an app which is a near real-time tracker of Covid-19 cases and the public can check the numbers in districts or provinces for a resurgence, for example, ahead of travel.

Meyer-Rath said: “Altogether, the detected case numbers ... tell us that all is calm, with the exception of some small, localised outbreaks in the Northern Cape in the last week.”

Single upticks in cases in the North West last week and the Free State two weeks ago were not seen as cause for alarm.

But the Northern Cape and Free State are struggling to end their second wave — which the consortium defines as when the seven-day moving average of diagnosed cases falls below 15% of the peak.

Meyer-Rath said: “The least densely populated provinces such as the Free State and Northern Cape seem to have had the most protracted second waves, which does seem to point at the difficulty of building up high enough local exposure to be able to move off the plateau of cases.”