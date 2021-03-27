Discovery says everything in place to give 3 million members Covid-19 jabs ... 'depending on vaccine supply'

Medical aid giant Discovery says it is ready to vaccinate as many as 50,000 people a day, as it outlined bold plans on how it will administer the Covid-19 shot to its members.

It said it hoped to vaccinate its 550,000 high-risk members “within weeks” of the vaccine becoming available.

To achieve this, CEO Adrian Gore said in a communique on Friday Discovery will be deploying in excess of 500 people and spending significant capital to, among other things, establish 20 large-scale vaccination sites.

Gore said the medical aid planned to vaccinate between 40,000 and 50,000 daily — “depending on the vaccine supply”.

“At Discovery, we are making an unprecedented financial and human capital investment in our own mass vaccination programme. The aim is to vaccinate three million adult beneficiaries of Discovery-administered schemes quickly and efficiently,” he said.