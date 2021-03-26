Prof Abdool Karim steps down: SA hails an 'exceptional civil servant'

South Africans have paid tribute to Prof Salim Abdool Karim, who has stepped down as the co-chair of the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) on Covid-19.

Abdool Karim is one of the experts who investigated the first cases of Covid-19 when the pandemic hit SA last year.

As the head of the MAC, the epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist helped South Africans navigate and understand the novel coronavirus.

Working alongside other experts, he also offered scientific advice to guide the government's response to Covid-19.

Abdool Karim handed in his resignation last month and publicly announced his decision on Thursday.

Many have described him as a “voice of reason” and his service as “exceptional”.