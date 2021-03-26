'Oppressive and unjust': Jacob Zuma claims 'judicial corruption' after ConCourt hearing

Former president Jacob Zuma says he will not subject himself to “an oppressive and unjust court system”.

He said this in a late night statement after the Constitutional Court on Thursday heard argument by the state capture inquiry, which is asking the court to hold Zuma in contempt of court and to order his imprisonment for two years after he failed to comply with its order to abide by the commission’s lawful summons and directives.

Said Zuma: “Many now claim there is a constitutional crisis. I do not see any constitutional crisis when I accept the statutory sanction that may accompany my conscientious objection to the conduct of certain senior members of the judiciary. The crisis would arise if I refused to face the sanction that accompanies my stance, if so determined by a competent court and impartial forum.

“All I said is that I am not afraid of going to jail as I was not under the apartheid system. However, I will not subject myself to an oppressive and unjust court system. They can put my physical body behind prison doors; however, my spirit is free to speak against the injustice of the imprisonment.

“Our people — ordinary people — will gain their voice and when they do, not even the Constitutional Court will be spared the rigorous questions.