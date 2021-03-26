Motherwell mob justice suspect denied bail
A Motherwell man accused of murdering two brothers in an alleged mob-justice attack was denied bail on Friday.
The brothers’ grieving mother Norooi Msizi, 50, said she was relieved by the decision. ..
