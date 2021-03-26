‘I’m so ready for this fight’, says Dali Mpofu after Zondo condemns his ‘shut up’ rant

The response by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo to advocate Dali Mpofu’s “shut up” rant has seemingly triggered a response from the lawyer, who said on Thursday he is “so ready for this fight”.

“After 369 years we have run out of other cheeks to turn. Racism and its apologists must and will fall. Let’s get it on,” he tweeted.

Zondo, who is chairperson of the state capture inquiry, said on Thursday Mpofu’s conduct was unacceptable and he showed disrespect to some people in the inquiry and himself as the chairperson.