Former president Zuma says he will go to jail as a conscientious objector

In an ominous statement sent out late on Thursday night, former president Jacob Zuma left a Sword of Damocles hanging over the country when he spoke of a revolution by “ordinary people like me”.

His 2,000 word statement pre-empted a judgment reserved by the Constitutional Court after it heard submissions from state capture inquiry counsel Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC on Thursday when he called for Zuma to be jailed for ignoring a ConCourt ruling which ordered him to appear before the inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo.

Zuma did not participate in the hearing on Thursday.

In his lengthy statement, he attacked the judiciary as a whole and specifically singled out Zondo and judge Dhaya Pillay, who he accused of bias.

Pillay had issued a warrant for Zuma when he failed to appear in the Pietermaritzburg High Court in February last year for his corruption trial. Zuma’s legal team presented a sick note from a military hospital. Pillay dismissed it due to discrepancies, such as the alteration of dates on the note.