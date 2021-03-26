Eastern Cape mother weeps as mass axe killer admits guilt
Alleged affair triggered bloody rampage leaving six hacked to death
The distraught mother of an Elliotdale woman hacked to death by her boyfriend cried silently in court as she learnt that her daughter was slain because of a claimed affair.
The boyfriend, Nowa Makula, 32, pleaded guilty, and was found guilty, by Elliotdale regional court magistrate Sizakele Sihlahla on Thursday of killing Nomzamo Mhlanti, 42, and her five children aged from six months to 10 years in November last year...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.