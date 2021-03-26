Eastern Cape mother weeps as mass axe killer admits guilt

Alleged affair triggered bloody rampage leaving six hacked to death

The distraught mother of an Elliotdale woman hacked to death by her boyfriend cried silently in court as she learnt that her daughter was slain because of a claimed affair.



The boyfriend, Nowa Makula, 32, pleaded guilty, and was found guilty, by Elliotdale regional court magistrate Sizakele Sihlahla on Thursday of killing Nomzamo Mhlanti, 42, and her five children aged from six months to 10 years in November last year...

