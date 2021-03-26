Easter drive-safe campaign launched

One of the Eastern Cape’s busiest provincial traffic junctions, where the N9 and the R61 roads meet near Aberdeen, played host to the launch of the 2021 Provincial Easter Arrive Alive Campaign on Friday.

Eastern Cape transport, safety and liaison spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the Easter weekend was generally characterised by high traffic volumes on different routes in the country and it was necessary for the provincial department of transport and SA Police Service to intensify law enforcement throughout the province.

“Road crashes and fatalities have over this period remained unacceptably high and drugs and illegal firearms and other criminal activities also increases,” Binqose said.

Transport, safety and liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe, along with Eastern Cape police commissioner Lt-Gen Liziwe Ntshinga, officially launched the campaign, Binqose said.

He said the launch came on the back of successful build-up operations in the OR Tambo District last weekend where 54 drunk drivers were arrested.

HeraldLIVE