Beware of online scams, police warn
Wily operators making quick profits in ‘deals’ with unsuspecting victims
The buying and selling of products online has cost many their hard-earned cash, and the Gqeberha police have cautioned prospective buyers and sellers to take extra care when doing so.
Too many, they say, have fallen victim to scammers...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.