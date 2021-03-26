Beware of online scams, police warn

Wily operators making quick profits in ‘deals’ with unsuspecting victims

PREMIUM

The buying and selling of products online has cost many their hard-earned cash, and the Gqeberha police have cautioned prospective buyers and sellers to take extra care when doing so.



Too many, they say, have fallen victim to scammers...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.