Salaries, legal claims draining health department coffers, says Meth

Despite being allocated R26.4bn, the Eastern Cape health department will spend only R3.4bn delivering health-care services in the 2021/2022 financial year.



The lion’s share of the budget, a staggering R17.9bn, will go towards paying salaries while medico-legal claims, which threaten to bring the department to its knees, continue to drain the public purse...

