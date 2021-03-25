Salaries, legal claims draining health department coffers, says Meth
Despite being allocated R26.4bn, the Eastern Cape health department will spend only R3.4bn delivering health-care services in the 2021/2022 financial year.
The lion’s share of the budget, a staggering R17.9bn, will go towards paying salaries while medico-legal claims, which threaten to bring the department to its knees, continue to drain the public purse...
