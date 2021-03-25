No cover up, says Prof Glenda Gray as she defends distribution of J&J vaccine

Medical Research Council president Prof Glenda Gray told parliament on Wednesday that South Africans were well aware that the distribution of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to health workers was being done as part of a study and was not the actual rollout.

“I do not think we are covering up for anything. We held press conferences, we went on television with the minister. If you go on to our website, to the Electronic Vaccine Date System, you will see the consent forms. It is very clear and public that this is a phase 3B open-label study,” said Gray, who is also the co-principal investigator of the J&J implementation study.

Gray and her team appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on health, where they gave an update on the J&J clinical trials. Responding to a question from the EFF’s Naledi Chirwa, Gray said that the Sisonke study aimed to vaccinate 500,000 health-care workers.

“As the rollout begins, we will work closely with the Department of Health to transition the sites to roll out vaccines, which will either be J&J or Pfizer. As far as I understand — I am not talking on behalf of the Department of Health — the J&J agreements have been signed. There is a schedule of vaccines that are available and I am sure that the Department of Health can indicate when these vaccines will come,” she said.

Gray said the national vaccine programme was “stalled or paused” on February 9 after data was released showing that the AstraZeneca vaccine was not effective for mild and moderate infection from the dominant Covid-19 variant in SA.

“We moved rapidly to start the phase 3B open-label study to replace the national rollout, and the reason we did this was because health-care workers are three to four times more likely to develop Covid-19,” Grey explained.