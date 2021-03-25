More than 200,000 health workers now vaccinated as SA records 1,000 new cases and 121 deaths in 24 hours

Five weeks after the first Covid-19 vaccine was administered in SA, more than 200,000 health workers have now received their jab.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced that 207,808 health workers had been vaccinated up to 6.30pm on Wednesday. This was an increase of 13,551 since the same time on Tuesday.

He also announced that there were 1,048 new Covid-19 infections and 121 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past 24 hours. This means that there have now been 1,540,009 confirmed cases and 52,372 fatalities across the country.