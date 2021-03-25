News

EFF Student Command cleans up in NMU elections

By Guy Rogers - 25 March 2021
The EFF Student Command has won student representative elections at four of NMU's five campuses.

The  result was confirmed on Thursday night by EFF Nelson Mandela Bay chair Ngawethu Madaka, who said he was proud of the party's student leaders.

“We are carrying on from PE Technical College which we won two weeks ago. The next step for the party is [to win] the May by-election  in Ward 17 in New Brighton,” Madaka said.

“From there we will take over the region. It's baby steps but we're moving in the right direction.”

According to documents distributed online, the EFF Student Command won the elections at the Missionvale, 2nd Avenue, Summerstrand South and Summerstrand North campuses, with the ANC-affiliated Sasco coming in second  on each occasion.

The DA-affiliated Daso placed third.

In the George campus election, Sasco won ahead of the EFF Student Command with Daso third.

Siviwe Ngaba, of Sasco, said the official results would only be announced on Friday.

"I will be happy to give you a comment as soon as they are announced officially."

Representatives from Daso was not immediately available for comment.

