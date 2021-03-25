DA wants action as nearly 40,000 state workers apply for R350 Covid-19 relief grant meant for poor

The DA has demanded action from the social development department as it investigates public servants earning full salaries who applied for the special R350 Covid-19 relief grant.

According to the DA, the social development department confirmed in a written reply to questions that nearly R85,000 was paid to 241 state employees in May last year after they were approved for the grant. The party said no action had been taken to recover the money.

In the response — to DA shadow deputy minister of social development, Dr Mimmy Gondwe — deputy social development minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu said the total number of government employees who received the Covid-19 grant payments as of February 2021 was 241. These payments were made in May 2020.

Gondwe had asked if the department had established the number of employees who were cited in the AG’s report last year.

According to the deputy minister’s response, as of the end of February this year, 39,672 government employees had applied for the grant. No disciplinary or legal steps have been taken against them because investigations have not yet been concluded.