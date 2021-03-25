Coach nabbed in child porn shock pleads innocence on Facebook

I did nothing wrong and I will prove otherwise, says Dean Carelse, as the Australian police put out a statement calling for potential victims to come forward after child exploitation allegations levelled against the former Gqeberha teacher.



Carelse taught at Grey and Pearson high schools before relocating to Australia on the east coast...

